Firefighter injured, mobile home destroyed in Loris fire

LORIS (WBTW) – One firefighter was taken to the hospital and five residents of a home are safe after an early morning fire in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue officials say crews were called to a mobile home fire around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning at 2360 Barts Rd. in Loris. Fire officials say there is heavy damage to the trailer.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury, and the Red Cross is helping the five residents of the home. Fire crews report there were no smoke alarms in the home.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.