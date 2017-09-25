Horry County organizations receive more than $1.7M to help victims of crimes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was in Conway Monday to award millions of dollars in grants to go to victims of crimes.

The attorney general made a stop at Coastal Carolina University to announce where a portion of the $38 million in federal funding would go. According to the press release, state and local agencies and non-profit groups around the state could receive funds.

“Victim advocates in law enforcement agencies, local non-profit agencies and thousands of volunteers are working together and being supported by these grant funds.  The message is: We care, we understand and we are there for you”, said Burke Fitzpatrick, director of the Division of Crime Victim Services in the Office of the Attorney General in a press release.

 

Horry County organizations will receive more than $1,753,000, the attorney general announced at the press conference. Barnabas Horse Foundation provides alternative therapy for victims of violent crimes and was awarded more than $233,000 Monday.

 

“Because of this grant, our program has more than doubled in size since this time last year, and that was, I mean, it’s incredible.  We now have a waiting list to see clients because the equine assisted therapy is so powerful,” Sue McKinney, president and founder of Barnabas Horse Foundation, told News13.

 

