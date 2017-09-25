Marion county introduces Upstart program

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) -The Upstart program is an at-home, kindergarten readiness program that gives preschool-aged children individualized reading, math, and science instruction, with a focus on reading.

This program is targeted at 4-year old children. They will work on subjects like math, reading, and science. so the county can get students prepared for kindergarten. They also want the chance to develop strong reading skills before they enter school.

“We looked at our scores and we looked at our children’s progress, and realized that we can start our interventions early when the children are younger,” said Marion county public information officer Deborah Wimberly.

“The learning gaps that are created as they progress through their schooling Are not quite as big and are easier to deal with.”

The first 75 families to sign up to participate in this program get a computer with Internet access. If the child completes the program successfully by logging in 5 days a week for 15 to 20 minutes the family will be able to keep the laptop.

News 13 spoke with one program parent who said she enrolled her daughter to be able to better prepare her for the future in school.

“It’s very independent, they work completely at their own pace.,” said Program parent Cathy Emanuel.” And she can do her schoolwork and enjoy playing games having fun and learning at the same time.”

And if you would like to register just register here by September 29th.