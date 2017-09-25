New FBI data show violent crime increase in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently released new crime data for 2016.

The statistics from the FBI show the number of offenses reported by the sheriff’s office or county police department through the uniform crime reporting program.

The numbers provide information on both violent crime, which includes murder and non negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, and also property crime numbers which encompass burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft incidents.

Horry County

The FBI reports that violent crime increased by 32 percent from 2015 to 2016 in Horry County. In 2015 there were 753 violent crimes in Horry County and in 2016, there were 994 violent crime incidents reported.

The numbers confirm that nearly every type of violent crime increased, with 47 more rapes, 35 more robberies, 179 more aggravated assaults, 330 more larcenies and 112 more motor vehicle thefts reported in 2016.

According to the data, there were nearly half as many murders in 2016 as there was the year before. The FBI reports that there were 21 murders in 2016 and 41 murders in 2015 in Horry County.

The FBI adds that the statistics for the county exclude crime counts for city agencies and other departments that have jurisdiction within each county.

Myrtle Beach

The new numbers show that violent crime increased by 11 percent from 2015 in Myrtle Beach. In 2015, 484 violent crimes were recorded while 538 violent crimes were noted in the report for 2016.

In the city, the increase can be largely attributed to aggravated assault and burglary calls. The report states that in 2015 there were 283 aggravated assault incidents and in 2016, there were 348.

The statistics also say that there were fewer murder and rape incidents reported in 2016 than there were in 2015.

To look at the crime counts in 2016, you can visit this website. 2015 data can be located here.