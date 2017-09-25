One dead in Hartsville motorcycle crash, officials ask for help to ID the victim

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

It happened right before 6:00 a.m. The motorcycle ran into the back of a dump truck as they traveled north on Highway 151 near Kellytown Road in the Hartsville area, according to Sonny Collins with SC Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was not wearing helmet, Collins said, and the truck driver is not facing any charges in the crash.

The Darlington County coroner, Todd Hardee, pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene.

The man who died was riding a Yamaha motorcycle. He’s a white male and appears to be in his thirties.

If you have any information as to who this person is, call the Darlington County Coroners Office at 843-398-4920.