StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

High pressure will stay mostly in control through the beginning of the work week. The flow around the high pressure is filtering in slightly less humid air as well keeping the nights comfortable. Temperatures will still be warm in the afternoons, topping out in the upper 80s in the Pee Dee and in the mid 80s for the beaches. Coastal areas will continue to see overcast skies as high clouds from Maria stream in. An isolated shower or two could develop right along the coastline Tuesday when Maria makes its closest approach but most areas will remain dry. A cold front will sweep through on Friday bringing in cooler and drier air for the weekend.

Maria will continue to move north and weaken as it does so. Forecast models have been shifting slightly west with Maria getting closer the Outer Banks of NC. There is high confidence Maria will not directly impact South Carolina but direct impacts are possible in North Carolina, specifically the Outer Banks. High swells and dangerous rip currents are already occurring up and down the East Coast with High Surf Advisories in effect through Monday. It also will remain breezy right along the shoreline. These indirect impacts will be the main effect South Carolina sees from Maria.

Today, Partly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 82-83 beaches, 84-86 inland.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy. Lows 66-70

Tuesday, breezy at times along the coast, partly sunny and warm. Highs 85-88.