Black Friday price predictions are already out

By Diane Lee (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, SC

We may be just over eight weeks away, but the Black Friday deal predictions are already out. And what you know now could help you save big come November.

Whether you fancy a 4k Flatscreen, or Fingerlings, a hot toy this year, you now have a road map for how to save, thanks to the price analysts at DealNews in NY.

FLATSCREENS:

“It’s TVs TVs TVs, you’re going to get the best deal on flat screen TVs. If you can wait till Black Friday, that is the best time to buy, ” said Janice Lieberman, with DealNews.

Their analysts created this cheat sheet of price predictions on every size and type. That way you’ll know you’re getting the best deal.

One take-home on TVs is that you’re likely to see prices on 4Ks that are nearly as low as those for 1080p.

“Oh man that would be awesome, because I love TV, I love my movies,” said Edward Culleny, who is looking forward to Black Friday.

APPLE PRODUCTS:

For apple products, expect gift card bundles, but only at non-apple stores. In some cases those sales begin a week before Black Friday.

SMARTPHONES:

Android sales will be much easier to find than iPhone deals, and for those, online is the place to shop.

CLOTHES:

When it comes to clothes, the deals tend to be better on cyber Monday than Black Friday. Even name brands like Burberry and Prada have been known to slash prices by 50% during cyber week.

TOYS:

As for toys don’t expect big discounts on popular items like Star Wars, or that Fingerling we mentioned.

But DealNews says you will likely find up to 50% off board games, and even Legos (especially at Amazon).

SCORE EXCLUSIVE DEALS:

You actually can take advantage of one of the predictions right now by signing up for your favorite store’s app and liking their social media accounts. Word is, this year more than ever, retailers are going to pushing exclusive deals to those platforms.