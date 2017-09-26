CCU 2017 Baseball Class Ranked 30th in Nation

CONWAY, SC – Coastal Carolina’s 2017 baseball recruiting class was rated 30th-best in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball’s 35th-annual survey.

The Chanticleers’ 2017 class is reflection of Coastal’s 2016 NCAA College World Series Championship as many of this class committed to Coastal in the summer of 2016, following CCU’s national title.

“This class is pitching heavy with lots of talented young arms that should give us a much deeper club on the mound,” said Kevin Schnall, CCU associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. “We also have some position players that should make an immediate impact this spring. Overall, we have a good mix of junior college and high school players, which was key since we lost 12 players — six in each of the last two years — the Major League Draft.”

Coastal currently has 29 newcomers with the squad this fall, including three players (Turner Buis, Keaton Weisz and Cameron Remalia) that redshirted last season. Highlighting the class of newcomers are five pitchers and two position players. Of those seven highlighted, six are freshmen.

The only upper classman in the group is junior left-handed pitcher Scott Kobos. A product of Charlotte’s Myers Park HS, Kobos played at St. John’s River (Fla.) State College last season and was drafted in the 38th round by the Cleveland Indians. He was named third team NJCAA Academic All-American and recorded 68 strikeouts in 71.2 innings.

The seven freshmen include infielder Joey Salvato (Lakewood, Colo./J.K. Mullen HS), pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse (Jonesboroough, Tenn./Unicoi County HS), outfielder Tor Sehnert (McMurray, Pa./Peters Township HS), pitcher Anthony Simonelli (Winchester, Va./Millbrooks HS), pitcher Zach McCambley (Stroudsburg, Pa./Pocono Mountain East Academy) and pitcher Dylan Gentry (Danielsville, Ga./Madison County HS).

• Salvato, a standout pitcher that will play infield for Coastal, was rated the 36th-best player in Colorado by PerfectGame.org.

• Peavyhouse, a two-way player that will focus on pitching at CCU, was an All-State selection and his conference’s Player of the Year.

• Sehnert was named USA TODAY All-Pennsylvania team and was rated the 84th-best outfielder in the country by Baseball America.

Simonelli did not play as a senior in high school due to Tommy John surgery, but was still rated the ninth-best player in the Washington D.C., area by PrepBaseballreport.com while being a two-time, first team All-State selection.

• McCambley was rated the 108th-best, right-handed pitcher in the nation (among all college and high school players) and the 262nd-best prospect for the 2017 draft by Baseball America.

• Gentry was ranked 45th on the 2017 Baseball America list of draftable players from Georgia while being picked the 32nd-best player in the state of Georgia by PerfectGame.org.

2017 NCAA Division I Recruiting Results

By Collegiate Baseball

1. Vanderbilt

2. Florida

3. South Carolina

4. Arizona State

5. LSU

6. Arkansas

7. Oklahoma State

8. Auburn

9. Kentucky

10. Michigan

11. Clemson

12. Oklahoma

13. Miami (Fla.)

14. Florida State

15. Georgia Tech

16. Central Florida

17. Florida International

18. UCLA

19. UC Santa Barbara

20. Texas Christian

21. Texas A&M

22. North Carolina

23. Louisville

24. Mississippi State

25. South Alabama

26. Virginia

27. Cal State Fullerton

28. Texas

29. Southern California

30. Coastal Carolina