Contraband a top threat to North Carolina prisons

NC DPS photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The red arrow shows the location of Suboxone concealed on incoming mail. Here it was “dissolved” into the orange area of a flower that was drawn onto a letter. However, it was noticeable because of the rough texture. It was discovered at Southern Correctional Institute in Troy. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Staff at Southern Correctional Institute in Troy discovered a Suboxone strip inserted between the color layer and the backing paper of a greeting card. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Staff at Gaston Correctional Center in Dallas caught an inmate who returned from his work release assignment with tobacco hidden inside of the knee braces he was wearing. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Staff at Harnett Correctional Institution used confidential sources to find six sandwich bags full of tobacco. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Staff found two packages on the outside of the fence at Johnston Correctional Institution. They contained two pounds of tobacco, 12 cans of dip and 28 packages of cigarette paper. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety The contents of the packages found just outside Johnston Correctional Institution. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Staff at Harnett Correctional Institution used confidential sources to obtain information, then found contraband hidden in an inmate canteen. They found two cell phones and two chargers, a $20 bill, crack cocaine, about 1,500 postage stamps, six sandwich bags full of tobacco and several other items. Staff at Scotland Correctional Institution found three small packages wrapped in camouflage tape on the ground outside of the fence. This is the wrapping. The next two photos show the contents of the packages. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Staff at Scotland Correctional Institution found three bags of tobacco, two bags of marijuana totaling .11 ounces, six packets of Suboxone and a .3-ounce bag of methamphetamine. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Scotland Correctional Institution staff also found three watch-type cell phones, two other smart phones, along with two SIM cards, charging cable and a phone number (which officials covered in this photo). Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety This homemade shank was found under an inmate's locker at Caswell Correctional Center. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety A large number of items were found thrown over the fence at Bertie Correctional Institution. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Grass was glued to each packet that was thrown over the fence at Bertie Correctional Institution. Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety

RALEIGH, N.C. — State leaders say prisoners in North Carolina are getting their hands on too much contraband.

“{Contraband is} a constant security issue that we’re facing on a daily basis,” explained Kenneth Lassiter, Director of North Carolina Prisons, during a 2015 interview.The steel doors, the armed guards, the barbed wire are all effective for keeping inmates inside a prison, but those things aren’t keeping everything out.

Cocaine, meth, tobacco, needles, prescription painkillers, and weapons have all been found in prisons all over the state.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has now started posting pictures weekly of contraband that correctional officers find.

The online photo albums are titled “Not on My Watch.”

Contraband is smuggled in, thrown over fences, and hidden around the prison. Correctional officers have even found some packages full of contraband that people have covered in grass, hoping it will go unnoticed.

“The one way we hate to speak about, but it’s the truth, is sometimes they’re able to corrupt our staff,” Lassiter said, “They’re able to corrupt our visitors.”

Shanks and handmade weapons are used to hurt or even kill other inmates and prison guards

“Inmates are very smart. They can create contraband out of existing parts of our physical structure,” Lassiter explained.

But Lassiter says the number one threat is cell phones.

“Even with the current security measures we have in place, we still have cell phones coming in. One cell phone is too many cell phones so we have to find a way to stop it from happening,” Lassiter said.

The state has installed technology in some prisons, but not all, to detect cell phones.

CBS North Carolina pulled the numbers and found that in 2005 about 30 or so cell phones were confiscated in prisons across the state, but by 2012 that number jumped up to more than 800.

And inmates use them to commit crimes behind bars.

“It’s not just in prison but this is reaching out behind the bars, where they’re having (an) impact on the citizens of North Carolina,” Lassiter said.

We interviewed Lassiter in 2015. Hoping to follow up on the story we asked for another interview in August 2017.

For more than a month we emailed and called the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, trying to get the latest numbers of how much contraband is being found.

We also asked for another interview to ask state officials what they’re doing to stop it. As of September 25, the state still has not provided CBS North Carolina with the contraband data, and hasn’t provided anyone for us to interview.

But the pictures the state posts prove contraband still an issue that’s happening in every prison across the state.