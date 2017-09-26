Horry County School Board members talk about how to pay for upgrades

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County School Board wants to make improvements at several schools, and potentially build new schools, but doesn’t have a plan in place to pay for the work.

The board has been discussing the “Five Year Plan” for a few weeks and most agree the current Myrtle Beach Middle School renovation project should be the top priority.

“The decision on Myrtle Beach Middle renovations, that is time sensitive simply because we need to get construction done when the school is vacated,” said Director of Facilities for the district, Mark Wolfe.

The school will be empty for several months when students move into the new Myrtle Beach Middle School this spring.

Several board members met on Monday afternoon at a joint Facilities/Finance Committee meeting and agreed work needed to be done at MBMS. However, board member Janet Graham, who represents several Conway-area schools, said she wants to make sure they also get upgrades.

We’ve previously reported on air quality issues at some Conway schools as well as concerns about the age of several buildings.

The board will continue to prioritize projects and decide how to pay for them.

“The facilities department will craft a list of projects that are categorized by types of projects; whether it be new construction, athletics and so forth,” said Wolfe. “And we’ll attach some general budgets to that and give it to the committees.”

You can count on News13 to keep you updated on which schools and projects will be listed as priorities and how the board will get the money to pay for them.