Lumberton police search for woman last seen three weeks ago

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing 20-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly three weeks.

According to CaptainTerry Parker with the police department, Abby Patterson was last seen getting into a brown Buick in the area of East 9th Street in Lumberton around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5. Police describe Patterson as a white woman, about 5′ 7″ tall, weighing roughly 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Patterson has a birthmark on her back, left thigh and a bird tattoo on her shoulder.

Patterson’s family reported her missing within days of last seeing her on Sept. 5, according to Patterson’s sister who spoke with News13 over the phone. Capt. Parker acknowledges that Patterson’s family reached out to local media “immediately after the missing person report was filed,” and now the police department is asking for the community’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for Detective Williford or Evans.