Myrtle Beach police announce arrests tied to death of pregnant woman and baby

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police announced on Tuesday night three arrests tied to a shooting that killed a pregnant mother and her baby.

Police found Jadasia Myers, shot in the back seat of a crashed car Sunday night near the Spivey Apartments, located at Kings Street and Spivey Avenue. Her baby, Harmony, was delivered but did not survive.

Jordan Pyatt, Ajay Alston, and Wallace Grant were arrested, according to a statement released by police on Tuesday night.

Investigators didn’t indicate a motive or how the suspects were linked to the shooting. Police said they’d announce charges after the suspects were booked.

