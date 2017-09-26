Small Business Association looks to hire hurricane helpers

The Small Business Association is hiring to fill temporary positions to provide aid to those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Here’s a list of positions open at this time. These are temporary jobs, between September 1 and December 31. Bilingual language skills are a plus.

• Damage Verifiers

• Lawyers, Paralegals and Legal Assistants

• Loan Specialists

• Program Support Assistant and Call Center Specialist

• Customer Service Representatives and Public Information Officers

• Customer Service Representatives

• Customer Service Representatives, Bilingual

• Information Technology Specialists (Customer support)

• Construction Analysts (Loss Verifiers)

• Administrative Support Assistants

Expectations

All damage verifiers will become temporary SBA employees and as such will be required to meet the following requirements: Be a U.S. Citizen. Pass a credit and background check. Able to work between 40 to 84 hours a week based upon case load. Compensation

The SBA will cover all travel and per diem based on the government rate for every individual. Compensation will be based on each individual’s qualifications, skillsets, responsibility, hours, and location. Compensation will range from $20.77 to $33.03 per hour. (Overtime pay is authorized and will range from $31.16 to $41.97). If you are interested in this position, please click here to send your resume; questions should be directed to Scott Truman at 703-487-8100, ext. 6031. SBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.