StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Warm weather continue this week with 90s back by the middle of the week. Hurricane Maria will pass several hundred miles east of the Grand Strand, bringing large waves and strong rip currents to the beaches. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with thicker clouds closer to the coast. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and this is going to heat it up. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, and could be close to record highs. A strong cold front will pass through late Thursday. It will be much cooler and less humid for the weekend. It will be sunny with high temperatures in the 70s and low humidity.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 68-70, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s,