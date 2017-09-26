Wheel to Surf hosting another adaptive surf clinic this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Brock Johnson joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming Wheel to Surf adaptive surfing clinic. The event is for people with all levels of physical and cognitive abilities to get out and enjoy the waves of the ocean.

The upcoming clinic is Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Holly Avenue beach access in Garden City. It begins at 9 a.m. and wraps up around 4 p.m.

Johnson described the Wheel to Surf clinics as life-changing events for people to participate. Watch the video to learn more about Wheel to Surf, which is a program of the Adaptive Surf Project and Coastal Adaptive Sports.

If you’d like to participate or volunteer, find the Wheel to Surf event on Facebook, or fill out a contact form at coastaladaptivesports.org or adaptivesurfproject.com.