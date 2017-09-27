15th Annual UMW BBQ fundraiser at Central UMC in Florence

FLORENCE, SC – You have the opportunity to support local missions by participating in the United Methodist Women’s 15th annual BBQ fundraiser at Central United Methodist Church catered by Schoolhouse BBQ! It will be held on Wednesday, October 11. Lunch will be served from 11:00 am-1:30 pm, and dinner from 5:00-6:30 pm. The cost is $8 per plate and the plate includes BBQ, rice with red gravy, sweet potatoes, slaw, bread, and cake. A $3 children’s hot dog plate will be available for purchase at dinner only. You can eat in, take out, or pick up through the drive-thru. Lunch delivery is available for a purchase of 10 or more plates. Tickets may be purchased from the church office (265 West Cheves Street; 843-662-3218) or from any UMW member at Central.

