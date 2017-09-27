Deputies ID pair arrested after Florence manhunt

Related Coverage Florence County Sheriff’s Office says mobile app could help lower crime

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence deputies say two people were taken into custody Tuesday night after a manhunt near Francis Marion Road.

Cardell Devonce Woodberry, 23, and 19-year-old Dameyune Jaheen White were each charged with one count of burglary, second degree.

According to an alert on the new sheriff’s office mobile app, the manhunt happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Francis Marion Road and Red Doe Road after investigators discovered a break-in underway at a home on Antique Circle.

Two people reportedly ran into the woods after the break-in and the first suspect was located by a tracking team.

The second suspect was eventually captured before 9:30 p.m. with help from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and the aviation unit.

They’re both being held on $10,000 surety bonds in the Florence County Detention Center.