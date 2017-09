Conway, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina Football team is coming off it’s 2nd straight loss, dropping their record to 1-2. Last Saturday the guys fell to Western Illinois 52-10 at home. It was their worst home loss ever at Brooks Stadium. This week interim head coach Jamey Chadwell and the team turn their attention to Louisiana-Monroe. For CCU, it’s their first ever Sun Belt conference game.

