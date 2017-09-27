Citadel alumni rally behind Florence woman reportedly set on fire by husband

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Citadel graduates nationwide have rallied around a Florence woman after she was reportedly covered in gasoline and set on fire.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office reports Charles Durell Nethercutt accused his wife, Amanda Brillhart, of cheating. During the argument, he poured gas over her body and lit her on fire – causing severe burns on her arms, legs, torso, and feet.

Florence County investigators obtained an attempted murder warrant for Nethercutt, but he has still not been found.

“It’s excruciating to even think about it,” says Doug Bridges, friend and mentor of Amanda Brillhart, who graduated Citadel Class of 2012, according to Bridges.

Bridges says the young mother has an uphill battle toward recovery.

“All of this just blew me away,” admits Bridges. “I’m still not sure I understand it but maybe nobody ever will.”

After reported pouring gas on his wife and setting her on fire, Nethercutt left the couple’s home in Brillhart’s car, taking her wallet and the couple’s 1-year-old child.

While he couldn’t offer details, Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says “the child is no longer with Charles Nethercutt.” Officials would not comment on where the child is or how Nethercutt gave up the baby.

Bridges describes Brillhart’s injuries, saying she will have a long recovery process.

“She’s burned from the feet up to about her chest. Her face is fine and her right arm is badly burned. The biggest problem is her feet and her legs from the knee down,” describes Bridges.

Family, friends and Citadel alumni want Nethercutt arrested.

“I don’t like the fact that he’s still out there primarily because she’s probably sort of in danger,” concludes Bridges.

Bridges created a GoFundMe account to help the family pay for medical bills and maintain during Brillhart’s recovery.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nethercutt is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.