3 arrested for assault, shooting at Lamar apartment complex

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says three people are in custody for a shooting at the Cambridge Apartments in September.

Jermaine McCoy, 18, Bryan Jenkins, 18, and Shykeem Shakur McCoy, 21, have been charged with assault and battery by mob. Shykeem McCoy was charged with attempted murder as well.

Jermaine McCoy was arrested October 6 and was released on a $10,000 bond on Oct. 13. The other two suspects were arrested this week and are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Darlington County deputies say one person was injured September 27 after the shooting at the Cambridge apartments on East Jackson Street around 10:30 a.m. One person was shot and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-398-4501.