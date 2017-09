LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies say one person was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting in Lamar.

The release from Lt. Robby Kilgo states the shooting happened at the Cambridge apartments on East Jackson Street around 10:30 a.m.

One person was shot and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-398-4501.