Family Justice Center receives grant for domestic violence victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Family Justice Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties received a $435,000 grant to continue providing support to victims of domestic abuse.

Vicki Bourus with the Family Justice Center said there about 35,000 reports in South Carolina each year of domestic violence. But, they’ve had concerns keeping the Myrtle Beach office open because they haven’t had consistent funding. However, this grant will allow them to keep offering services like crisis intervention, counseling, filing court documents, or finding victims a safe place to stay.

“Getting that office opened and staffed has allowed social services people, counselors, and law enforcement officers to know where to bring the victims to get that immediate care that they need,” said Bourus.

The Victim of Crime Act grant is a federal grant that came from fees or fines levied against people who have broken the law. Bourus said because of grants like this, they can take more steps to ending the cycle of domestic violence.

“We know that children that grow up in violent homes often grow up to repeat that behavior,” said Bourus.

“Therefore, the community is affected negatively by those people coming into the population that have grown up in violence and often end up perpetrating violence.”