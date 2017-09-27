Fire at Surfside Beach restaurant deemed accidental

SUFRSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Surfside Fire and Horry County Fire Rescue were called to a Surfside Beach restaurant Wednesday night for a fire.

Friday afternoon, Surfside Beach Fire Chief Kevin Otte released that investigators have determined the fire was accidental.

The tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue states that they responded to assist with a fire at the Pickled Cucumber located on Surfside Drive around 6:20 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent says the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no one was in the building.

When firefighters forced their way in, they reported a heavy amount of fire in the rear of the building.

The building next to the restaurant was not damaged and no firefighters were injured, Nugent confirms.

Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Midway Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach Fire, and Horry County Fire Rescue were all called to the fire.

The restaurant posted a statement to their Facebook page shortly after the fire. According to that post, the department had not issued a conclusive report, but they believed there was an electrical issue and the fire started in the room with the breakers.

They also say they plan to re-open in about two months.

“We, as a team, want to dearly thank you for your support. It has been an amazing opportunity to be a part of this community. You have seen our good days and bad days, and you showed us your deepest understanding. Thank you for being kind and loving to Tatiana. We are so grateful to our landlord, Vicky, and her family for their support. We would have not been where we are now without them. We loved this historic location and the legacy of this building. It is so unfortunate that this fire took place. That is a great loss for this town,” the post states.

