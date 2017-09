SUFRSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Surfside Fire and Horry County Fire Rescue were called to a Surfside Beach restaurant Wednesday night for a fire.

The tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue states that they responded to assist with a fire at the Pickled Cucumber located on Surfside Drive around 7 p.m.

@hcfirerescue assisting Surfside Fire Commercial Fire 828 Surfside Drive 2nd Alarm pic.twitter.com/SAUYt3Ai0n — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 27, 2017