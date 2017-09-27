Florence County welcomes new 911 dispatch staff after shortage

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence county emergency management is currently training nine new members of the dispatch staff.

News13 reported a year ago that Florence County emergency management faced a shortage of 911 dispatchers. Recently they have hired on a new team and are almost to full capacity.

Florence County Emergency Management Director Dusty Owens says having less staff means, more people having to pick up shifts and work overtime. Owens also mentioned how important being prepared is at any time for a large number of calls if something traumatic happens.

“If we are short dispatchers the 911 center can not go unmanned,” said Owens. “We can’t miss calls, and last year alone we had about 154,000 calls, so we have to have people here to do the job 24 hours a day.”

Emergency management staff says there will be six months of job training before new dispatchers are completely prepared for their job.

 

 

 

 

