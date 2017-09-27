Florence Red Wolves Name Cory Brownsten New Coach

Florence, SC—The Florence RedWolves announce the hiring of Cory Brownsten as head coach for the 2018 Coastal Plain League season.

Brownsten is currently an assistant coach at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York where he works with catchers and infielders. He has coaching experience in the CPL as an assistant for the Peninsula Pilots for the past three seasons.

“We are thrilled to death to have Coach Brownsten coming to Florence next summer,” RedWolves owner Kevin Barth said. “He is a wonderful coach who understands and loves the game of baseball.

“Even more importantly, he is committed to being involved in community events and charities and making sure his players do likewise. The team he is putting together will be exciting, and we can’t wait for next summer.”

Brownsten was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 15th round of 2010 Major League Baseball draft. He spent four seasons in the Braves minor league system. In 2012, Brownsten was named Catcher of the Year for the South Atlantic League by Baseball America. He was also named Rome Braves Defensive Player of the Year that same season.

Prior to being drafted, Brownsten had a successful collegiate playing career at Monroe Community College where he led the Tribunes to two NJCAA World Series appearances. In 2008, he was named first team NJCAA All-American and received Rawlings Gold Glove and Easton Defensive Player of the Year awards.

After graduating Monroe Community College in 2008, Brownsten continued his playing career at the University of Pittsburgh where he was named first team All-Big East in 2010.

Brownsten graduated from Pittsburgh with a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences. He also has an Associate’s degree in Health and Physical Education from Monroe Community College.

“I am extremely honored to be given the opportunity to be the next Head Coach of the Florence RedWolves,” Brownsten said. “[Owners] Kevin [Barth], Donna [Barth] and [general manager] Barbara [Osborne] have been nothing but great to me already. They have given me a great welcome in.

“I am looking forward to building our team with my coaching staff with players that play the game the right way. I have heard nothing but great things about Florence, I can’t wait to see and give back to the community that makes us a team.”

Brownsten will replace Travis Graves as head coach of the RedWolves, and he will begin constructing the RedWolves roster with general manager Barbara Osborne.

“We are excited to have someone with Cory’s talents,” Osborne said. “He has an extensive background in baseball, on and off the field. I believe he will be a great coach for our players as he truly has the desire to help his players fine tune their skills to help improve their game.

“I look forward to working with Cory in the off season to find those players that exemplify the skills and personalities we want on our roster.”