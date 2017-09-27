Lumberton police search for missing man last seen in July

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – Lumberton police say they’re looking for a 22-year-old last seen in late July.

A press release from Captain Terry Parket with the Lumberton Police Department says Eric Montreal Evans was reported missing on July 30 at 10:41 a.m.

Evans was last seen July 20 on Holly Street.

The 22-year-old man is described as being 6’1″ tall, weighing 170 pounds and having black hair with a grey patch of hair in his dreads. Police also say he normally wears two gold chains and golf teeth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Belinda McNair or Detective Harrell at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.