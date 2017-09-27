Moorer could be released after serving around half of his 10 year sentence

Related Coverage Moorer found guilty in obstruction of justice trial, judge sentences him to 10 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer was sentenced to 10 years for obstruction of justice in the Heather Elvis case, but SC Department of Corrections officials say he could be released after serving around half of that sentence.

The SC Department of Corrections website says his projected date for parole eligibility, or the earliest he could have a parole hearing, is March 20, 2019.

The same website lists his projected release date as October of 2022 if he has good behavior.

After his August trial, the jury took less than an hour to decide there was enough evidence to show Moorer intentionally lied to police about his communication with the woman he’s accused of kidnapping and disrupted the investigation into her disappearance. Initially, Moorer and his wife, Tammy were charged for killing Elvis, but those charges were dropped.