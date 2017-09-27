Myrtle Beach community unites after woman, unborn child killed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman and her unborn child were killed in an exchange of gunfire on Spivey Avenue Sunday night.

Myrtle Beach Police say Jadasia Myers, 22, was found shot in the back seat of a crashed car Sunday night near a Myrtle Beach apartment complex, located at Kings Street and Spivey Avenue. Her baby, Harmony, was delivered but did not survive.

The community created a memorial at Futrell Park, where the crashed car was found, for Myers and her baby. Police tape surrounds the memorial, reminding everyone who visits of the lives lost to senseless violence.

“It devastated me,” said Reverend Timothy McCray. “I never thought in a million years I’d come here to Myrtle Beach and see what had occurred on Sunday.”

Rev. Mccray is organizing Wednesday’s rally to remember Myers and Harmony. Police say Jordan Pyatt shot aimlessly into a group of people, shooting Myers and ultimately killing the two victims.

“It really got me to a place like we’ve got to stop all this talking, we’ve really got to take a stand and come together as a community and begin to address these issues with gun violence,” expresses Rev. McCray.

Community leaders encourage people to come out and pray together, talk together, grieve together, and work towards preventing something like this from happening again.

“Come to me if you’ve got a problem,” urges Myrtle Beach Councilman Mike Chestnut. “Let’s talk it out and let’s not go down that wrong road.”

Chestnut lives in the Futrell Park area and knew Myers’ family.

Tuesday night he addressed city council with a plea for more open dialogue between adults and troubled youth.

“We’ve got to come together and actually dig deep and realize that we have some problems and only we can help solve them. The police can’t do it all,” Chestnut declares.

Chestnut says he feels the city’s recent community outreach programs have helped, but he wants the dialogue to continue.

“Unfortunately, sometimes we get geared up and then we slack off and get too comfortable,” warns Chestnut. “What I want to encourage people to do now is stay involved. Stay involved with these kids. We’ve got to stay involved with them.”

Members of the Clergy Action Team and Save Our Streets Initiative will be at the rally to provide grief counseling and contact information for those who need to talk with someone. Myrtle Beach Police are also expected to be at the unite rally that begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Futrell Park.