Over half of sand lost after Irma hits Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – We’re getting a closer look at how destructive Tropical Storm Irma was to some Grand Strand beaches.

At a Surfside Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Administrator Micki Fellner said the Army Corps of Engineers determined over fifty-seven percent of the town’s sand was lost during the storm.

“They did some additional inspections Wednesday and should have an official number to us sometime soon,” she said about the Army Corps of Engineers.

This major loss comes less than a month after the beaches were renourished as part of a multi-million dollar project across the Grand Strand.

The project cost was shared between federal and local funding and Surfside Beach paid around $672,000 for the work.

“Unfortunately, there is no possibility of additional renourishment this year,” said Fellner. “The first possible opportunity to receive additional sand would be with the Reach 2 Project and that’s the Myrtle Beach renourishment.”

The Myrtle Beach project will likely happen in 2018.

In 2016, we talked to Coastal Oceanographer, Paul Gayes, and asked if the cost is worth it when the sand keeps getting washed away.

“There may be places where we should be seriously thinking: Should we be forcing ourselves to defend these areas knowing how vulnerable they are and knowing how expensive it is now and is going to be?” said Gayes.

News13 asked Fellner if she had an idea on how much it would cost to re-do the project. She said they could determine that number when the project is bid out.