Robeson County confederate statue vandalized

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW)- Lumberton police confirm someone vandalized three sides of a confederate statue in Robeson County this past weekend.

According to a police report, the statue is located at 500 North Elm Street, in front of the Robeson County courthouse.

NCpedia.org reports the marble monument was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Photos sent to News13 from county manager Ricky Harris appear to show the statue stained with black spray paint. “Love,” “Feather Heather” and “F Jesus” were written on various sides of the statue, according to the photos. The word “glory” was also marked out on the north face of the statue.

The report was filed Monday, and officials have not released any information regarding suspects in the investigation.