SC dad shot, killed teen son before turning gun on himself, police say

MAUDLIN, S.C. – Police say a dad shot his young son before turning the gun on himself.

The two were found dead inside a home in the 500 block of Laurel Meadows Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the father’s brother discovered their bodies after the boy did not attend school.

“The 13-year-old did not show up to school that day, so he went over there to try to find out what was wrong,” said Sgt. Benjamin Ford of the Mauldin Police Department.

Both died from gunshot wounds to the head around 8 a.m., according to the coroner.

The coroner identified the father as 49-year-old Jahan Oveissi.

The son is identified as Ahbteeb Obeissi. He was as eighth grade student at Mauldin Middle School.

A spokeswoman for the school district said Ahbteeb was new to the school and enrolled in the eighth grade in August.

Police say Ahbteeb’s father and mother were separated, and a divorce was pending.

“At this point we believe this was a family issue. This was not a random act of violence or anything of that nature,” Ford said.

There were written instructions on what to do with items in the house along with financial documents, according to police.

“This wasn’t an act of desperation. This was a planned event to hurt their victim in the most horrible way,” said Safe Harbor Executive Director Becky Callaham.

Safe Harbor is a nonprofit organization that aids victims of domestic violence.

Police say the mother has been notified but they do not know if she is on her way back to the United States from Iran.

Ahbteeb was their only child.