South Carolina ranks 5th in nation of women killed by men

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A group that wants to stop gun violence says South Carolina is again the fifth worst state in the nation in the rate of women killed by men in domestic violence.

The Violence Policy Center says 46 women were killed by men in single victim homicides in 2015. That was the latest figures the group had available.

South Carolina also ranked fifth in 2014 after spending several years at the top of the list. Alaska has seen the highest rate of men killing women in domestic violence in 2014 and 2015.

The center says in South Carolina the number of women killed with guns dropped in the past year of data, although more than half the killing involve a firearm.