Crews with Surfside Fire and Horry County Fire Rescue were called to a Surfside Beach restaurant Wednesday night for a fire.

Florence, SC—The Florence RedWolves announce the hiring of Cory Brownsten as head coach for the 2018 Coastal Plain League season. Brownsten …

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Chris and Julia pick from 5 area contests as Week 6 approaches. Games to Choose From: Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle…

Conway, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina Football team is coming off it’s 2nd straight loss, dropping their record to 1-2. Last Saturday th…

Citadel graduates nationwide have rallied around a Florence woman after she was reportedly covered in gasoline and set on fire.