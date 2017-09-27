StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

We will heat up for the next couple days before a big weekend cool down. Hurricane Maria will stay several hundred miles offshore, and is slowly moving away. Larger than normal waves and strong rip currents will continue along the coast for the first part of today. More sunshine today and Thursday will lead to warmer weather with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A strong cold front will move through Thursday night. The front will move through dry, but an isolated shower is possible on Friday. Much cooler weather will move in Friday with high temperatures near 80 and lower humidity. The cooler weather will continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures in the 70s. Night time temperatures will dip into the 50s over the weekend. Sunny, mild weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and warm. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 88-93.