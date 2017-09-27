Wallet Wednesday: Responding to the Equifax data breach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Scott Pyle with Pyle Financial Services in Myrtle Beach joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for to discuss the recent Equifax security breach. Pyle said it may be best to assume that your personal data has been compromised and you must always keep an eye on your finances to be sure someone else isn’t using your information.

To check if you have been affected by the Equifax security breach, go to www.equifaxsecurity2017.com. Th Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has more advice on what to do if your personal information may have been affected. That advice can be found here: www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2017/09/equifax-data-breach-what-do. Keep in mind that anyone who needs credit soon, such as to buy a home or a car, may not want to put a freeze on credit.