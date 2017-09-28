Application process opens Monday for Myrtle Beach food trucks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After announcing the City of Myrtle Beach would initiate a one-year pilot program for food trucks, leaders will begin accepting applications Monday.

Myrtle Beach City Council approved the ordinance Tuesday allowing six food trucks to operate in certain areas for a 12-month trial basis. Regulations were put in place, however, potentially limiting who can apply.

The ordinance mandates that the food trucks must be affiliated with a permanent commercial kitchen and can only operate in Highway Commercial zones. Only six food truck operators will be approved for the pilot program, but Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes says there’s some flexibility depending on the success of the program.

“Let’s let six get out there, let’s see how it works,” Mayor Rhodes said after Tuesday’s city council meeting. “We can always add, but it’s harder to take away than it is to add.”

The food trucks can’t operate within 500 feet of an entrance to a restaurant without an affidavit of agreement from the restaurant owner. The trucks must also meet health and fire safety codes. Food trucks may be allowed on city property as part of vendor permits or special events.

Applications for those six food truck permits will be available from Construction Services beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, in the City Services Building, 921 North Oak Street. For more information, call Construction Services at 843-918-1111.