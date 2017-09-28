“Bid to Benefit Spina Bifida” coming up in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The 3rd annual “Bid to Benefit Spina Bifida” will be Saturday, October 28 in Darlington. All proceeds from the day go to the Spina Bifida Association of the Carolinas.

According to the association “Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States . An average of 8 babies every day are born with Spina Bifida or a similar birth defect of the brain and spine. Spina Bifida occurs when the spine of the baby fails to close. This creates an opening, or lesion, on the spinal column. Spina Bifida happens during the first month of pregnancy when the spinal column and brain, or neural tube, is formed. This is before most women even know they are pregnant.”

The event in Darlington will be at So-Lina Auction Market at 2085 Lamar Hwy.

The following is a list of event highlights:

Classic Car, Truck & Bike Show (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Motorcycle Ride (9 a.m.)

Music performances

Chicken Bog (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Homemade cakes, cookies, fudge & concessions

Auction (2 p.m.)

More details, including pictures of some of the auction items, are available on the event Facebook page.