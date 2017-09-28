Bill proposes tougher penalties for gun store thefts

GREENVILLE, SC – Tougher penalties could be on the way for criminals who steal from gun stores. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that would increase prison sentences for those crimes.
“I am proud to introduce this bipartisan effort to make ‘smash and grabs’ more costly for the criminal. I believe in responsible gun ownership – not criminals stealing firearms,” said Graham in a statement.
The legislation:
·Increases the statutory maximum penalty for knowingly stealing any firearm in an FFL’s business inventory from 10 to 20 years.
·Imposes a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 years for burglary from an FFL and 5 years for robbery from an FFL.
·Criminalizes the attempted theft of a firearm from a licensed importer, manufacturer, dealer, or collector.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reports a 48% increase in the number of FFL burglaries and a 175% increase in the number of FFL robberies over the past five years. Last year, 7,858 firearms were taken in FFL burglaries and robberies.