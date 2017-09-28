Coastal Carolina Releases 2017-18 Men’s Basketball Schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, today announced an exciting 30-game schedule that includes 15 home dates, along with 12 road games and three neutral site affairs. Two of those games will include games against Power Five programs, including one 2017 Final Four participant.

The Chanticleers will begin the season and the non-conference portion of the schedule at home against Piedmont International on Nov. 10. Two days later CCU will face their first road competition of the season when they face Lamar in Beaumont, Texas.

CCU will then hop on a flight in Texas and fly to the Bahamas where they will participate in the Island of the Bahamas Showcase for three games. The opening game will be against Texas-San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17. Coastal will also play on Nov. 18 and 19 with those teams being named during the tournament. All of the games will be played at the Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau.

Nov. 22 will find the Chants back home for a three-game non-conference home stand. The first game of the home stand will feature St. Andrews while Wofford (Nov. 29) and a return game from Lamar (Dec. 2) complete the home stand.

CCU will hit the road for its next two games, a visit to Hampton (Dec. 6) and a date with reigning Final Four participants South Carolina Dec. 9.

A season-long four-game home stand is up next for the Chants, hosting ACC-member Wake Forest (Dec. 18) and College of Charleston (Dec. 22) to finish the non-conference part of the schedule.

The final two games of the home stand are also the first two games of Sun Belt Conference action. Texas Arlington invades the HTC Center Dec. 29 and Texas State has a New Year’s Eve date with the Chants Dec. 31.

2018 will begin on the road for Coastal as they travel to the state of Louisiana to face Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 4 and head to Lafayette to face Louisiana on Jan. 6.

The conference schools from Georgia will come to the HTC Center with Georgia Southern set to face CCU Jan. 11 and Georgia State Jan. 13.

CCU will travel to the southern part of Alabama for its next two conference outings. The Chants will be at South Alabama Jan. 18 and make their way east to face Troy Jan. 20.

Visits from Arkansas State (Jan. 25) and Little Rock (Jan. 27) will round out the first half of the conference season. To begin the second run through the Sun Belt, CCU will hit the state of Texas for games at Texas State (Feb. 1) and at Texas Arlington (Feb. 3).

The final six games of the regular season will be divided equally into three consecutive home games and three consecutive road games to end the regular season action.

The Chanticleers will host Appalachian State (Feb. 10), Troy (Feb. 15) and South Alabama (Feb. 17) to end their regular season home appearances, before ending the season on the road at Little Rock (Feb. 22), at Arkansas State (Feb. 24) and at Appalachian State (March 3).

Following the regular season action, the Sun Belt Tournament will once again be played in New Orleans and will run March 8-12 with the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals being shown live on ESPN3. The championship game set for March 12 will air live on ESPN.

