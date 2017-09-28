Conway police say suspect used stolen debit card at ATM

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police need the community’s help identifying a person caught on camera using a stolen debit card.

Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department says officers opened an investigation on Sept. 13 regarding fraud that occurred at an ATM. The suspect used a stolen debit card to make withdraws from the victim’s account, according to police.

Police released the above photo of the suspect and ask that anyone who may be able to identify the person call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

