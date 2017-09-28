Darlington duo jailed on numerous drug charges

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police say two people were arrested Wednesday after drug agents found cocaine, pills, marijuana, and other drugs on the duo.

Peggy Rivera and Brian Bostic, both of Darlington, were arrested after an incident at 311 South Spain Street, according to

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson. Rivera and Bostic were apprehended in a joint operation between Darlington Drug Agents and South Carolina Probation and Parole Agents.

As a result of the investigation, drug agents discovered 4.3 grams of cocaine, 5.4 grams of crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, Xanax pills, more than 28 grams of marijuana, a pistol and approximately $1,000 in cash. The drugs, gun, and money were seized, Chief Watson confirms.

The pair faces charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Rivera and Bostic are being held at the Darlington County Detention Center awaiting bond, adds Chief Watson.