Deputies investigate after male shot in Georgetown home

Published: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person was hurt early Thursday morning at a Georgetown home.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley says a male victim was shot at a home on Gillyard Avenue, just south of Georgetown around 5 a.m.

After the shooting, he was driven to Georgetown Memorial Hospital and later transferred to MUSC for treatment.

As of Thursday morning, investigators and Spanish translators were on the scene working to learn more about what happened.

