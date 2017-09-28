Duo wanted for questioning by Florence police in shoplifting case

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say they need to speak with two people about a shoplifting incident at Walmart and have released photos of the subjects.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence Police Department, officers need help identifying the two people pictured above. The shoplifting incident occurred at Walmart, located at 2014 S. Irby Street, on Sept. 4. The man and woman may have left the parking lot in a silver 2000s model Cadillac sedan, Major Nunn confirms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.