Driver dies after running off road, striking tree on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver is dead after a collision on I-95 early Thursday morning.

According to information posted to the highway patrol online traffic system, troopers responded to the fatal collision around 5:56 a.m. Thursday. The crash was reported in Florence County on I-95 near mile marker 152 in the northbound lanes.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones with the SC Highway Patrol says the two cars were traveling north and slowing down for traffic when they changed lanes at the same time. The first car sideswiped the second vehicle, then went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the first car died at the scene, while the other driver was not injured.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim.