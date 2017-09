FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on I-95 Thursday morning in Florence County.

According to information posted to the highway patrol online traffic system, troopers responded to the fatal collision around 5:56 a.m. Thursday. The crash was reported in Florence County on I-95 near mile marker 152 in the northbound lanes.

Details about the crash have not been made available by troopers at this time.