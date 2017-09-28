Florence police need IDs of men to question about vandalism

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police released photos of people they want to question in connection with vandalism to a parking garage.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence Police Department says they need the community’s help identifying the men so officers can speak with the individuals caught on camera about vandalism that occurred on Sept. 12 in the Emerson Apartments Parking Garage, located at 150 S. Irby Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

