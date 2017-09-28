Game day benefits Substitutes for Santa

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Kema Parsley joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about a fun event that benefits Substitutes for Santa. Parsley is with gsSCENE, the young professionals group of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. She shared details about the upcoming “Gamin’ for Charity” event at Dave & Busters at Broadway at the Beach.

Tickets are $35, which includes all you can eat buffet, two cocktails (beer and wine), a signature drink and a $10 power card with unlimited video game play (unlimited non-redemption games, over 60 chips to win prizes). Children 12 and under are $10. There will be a grand prize for the guest with the most tickets, (special rules apply and will be provided).

Money raised will provide a shopping spree for local children in time for Christmas. Learn more by watching the video and also see the event list on the gsSCENE website.