Horry County Early College High School honored with National Blue Ribbon award

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Thursday afternoon, Horry County School officials announced that one of their schools was awarded the National Blue Ribbon award from the US Department of Education.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized 342 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2017.

Horry County’s Early College High School announced the coveted award at the Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Horry County Early College High School was the only school in our area to make the list, but four other schools in South Carolina were also honored with the award. Horry County Early College was also the only high school in the state this year recognized by the national program.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private schools based on academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Department will formally recognize the 292 public and 50 private schools at an awards ceremony in Washington DC in November.

Horry County Early College is a 400-student school that blends high school and college into one program. Students can earn up to two years of college credit at the same time they earn their high school diploma.