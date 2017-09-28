Longs man arrested for criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police officers were called to the Clarion Hotel Sunday after receiving reports of a woman running through the hotel bleeding, naked, and screaming for help.

Over the course of the investigation, 29-year-old Marvin Harold King of Longs was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first degree assault and battery. His bond was set at $75,000 for the three charges.

According to the Horry County police report, the woman in the hotel “appeared grossly intoxicated and had cuts, scrapes and dried blood all over her body” when police took her into protective custody. While she was being taken to the hospital, she was making statements about being targeted by the Mexican Cartel and possibly being sexually assaulted.

A doctor at the hospital told police that she “had obvious injuries and possible bruising around her neck which were not self-inflicted,” and they were unable to gain much information on the incident aside from her “having sexual activity” with a male whose name was redacted from the report.

The police report also says security video from Waccamaw Pottery shows the woman getting out of a white four-door car and running to the hotel, but the footage did not capture an assault.